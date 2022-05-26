Sex work not illegal, treat sex workers with dignity and decency, says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday recognised sex work as a “profession”, noting that police officials “should neither interfere nor take criminal action against adult and consenting sex workers”, the Hindu reported.

The Court’s order said that sex workers are “entitled to dignity and equal protection under law”, under Article 21 of the Constitution.

According to a report in the Hindu, Justice L Nageswara Rao, who was heading the three-judge bench that gave the order, invoked “special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution”.