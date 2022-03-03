Sexual health education programme conducted in Rajasthan’s Dholpur holds lessons for entire nation

In 2017, Rajasthan’s Dholpur district launched a programme titled ‘Udaan’ to educate adolescents about their sexual health and quickly ran into some stiff opposition. The immediate reactions were captured in remarks like: “You are spoiling our girls…,” or “there is no need of teaching them everything in such detail,” and “we won’t allow this.”

Such responses were quite common. One of the block coordinators reported that they were threatened by school faculty and the local community. Many sessions could not be conducted as a result.

The process of change in the area of sexual health was slow but persistence, persuasion, empathetic listening and constant counselling were able to build a safe zone to deliver some of the learnings. As classes began, it also helped address doubts, clear myths, and transform resistance to acceptance.

As one of the schoolteachers who had initially opposed to the programme said later: “I had my reservations as these sessions were in (graphic) detail. I thought it will mislead the students and girls might get active sexually. But when I attended the sessions, I understood how important it is to learn about these issues. We ignore adolescent health, but learnings in a school setting helped make our students future ready.”

The entire Dholpur school district covered a total of 282 secondary and senior secondary schools to reach out to about 78,000 adolescents.