Police stop SFI from screening BBC documentary on Himachal Pradesh University campus

Shimla Police on Saturday stopped the Students Federation of India (SFI) from screening the controversial BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, that the Centre has been attempting to block within the nation, on the Himachal Pradesh University campus.

The SFI activists raised slogans and tried to stop the police from removing the screen installed on the University campus, resulting in a minor scuffle. The screening was stopped after 15-20 minutes, eyewitnesses said.

The Registrar of the University said they had issued a notice to SFI to stop screening of the documentary “India: The Modi Question” immediately as it could create a law and order situation on the campus.

"Besides this, the documentary has been banned in India and invites contempt as per the orders passed by the Himachal High Court... in view of this the screening of the film be stopped immediately and the same shall not be screened in the campus in future also," the registrar said.