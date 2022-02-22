India

Shabana Azmi teams up with Balki for the first time

It’s a film about cricket and the mighty Shabana Azmi plays a woman who loves cricket in S Balki’s underproduction Ghoomer which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher

Subhash K Jha

It’s a film about cricket and the mighty Shabana Azmi plays a woman who loves cricket in S Balki’s underproduction Ghoomer which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. The latter plays a budding cricketer and the former is her coach.

Abhishek has earlier done the remarkable Paa with director Balki where he played his own father Amitabh Bachchan’s father (yes, that’s not a typo).

Shabana Azmi who has never worked with Balki before plays Saiyami’s grandmother. A cricket aficionado, Shabana encourages Saiyami to follow her dreams of making it as a national cricket champion much to the disapproval of others close to her.


Saiyami is a natural-born athlete and an actress of considerable talent, as we saw in the back-to-back web series Special Ops, Choked, Breathe, Unpaused and in Anurag Kashyap’s feature film Choked.


