Shabana Azmi teams up with Balki for the first time

Abhishek has earlier done the remarkable Paa with director Balki where he played his own father Amitabh Bachchan’s father (yes, that’s not a typo).

Shabana Azmi who has never worked with Balki before plays Saiyami’s grandmother. A cricket aficionado, Shabana encourages Saiyami to follow her dreams of making it as a national cricket champion much to the disapproval of others close to her.