Shah Rukh, Deepika, John to kick-start Pathan in Mumbai, then head to Spain!

A trade source reveals, “It’s game time for Team Pathan as SRK begins shooting of the film with his co-stars Deepika and John. It will be an intense week long schedule for the team post which SRK, Deepika and John are expected to head to Spain for about 17 days! Director Siddharth Anand has grand plans for Pathan and he was always clear to do a strategic outdoor schedule like Spain to add to the visual delight of the film for audiences to enjoy. Siddharth Anand always sets a new benchmark with his films and this time too he is looking to do just that. The Spain schedule is key to add grandness to the film.”