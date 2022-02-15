Shah Rukh, Deepika, John to kick-start Pathan in Mumbai, then head to Spain!
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up for the eagerly-awaited action entertainer Pathan and multiple sources confirm that shooting is set to start in Mumbai in the last week of this month
Megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up for the eagerly-awaited action entertainer Pathan and multiple sources confirm that shooting of this visual spectacle, which is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, is set to start in Mumbai in the last week of this month! After about a week’s shoot in the city, SRK and Deepika will head to Spain to film an adrenaline pumping schedule of Pathan in which they will shooting incredibly mounted action sequences and also a song!
A trade source reveals, “It’s game time for Team Pathan as SRK begins shooting of the film with his co-stars Deepika and John. It will be an intense week long schedule for the team post which SRK, Deepika and John are expected to head to Spain for about 17 days! Director Siddharth Anand has grand plans for Pathan and he was always clear to do a strategic outdoor schedule like Spain to add to the visual delight of the film for audiences to enjoy. Siddharth Anand always sets a new benchmark with his films and this time too he is looking to do just that. The Spain schedule is key to add grandness to the film.”
The source adds, “Aditya Chopra isn’t leaving any stone unturned to create a massive big-screen visual experience with Pathan. Adi and Siddharth Anand are a great team as proven by their earlier outings including the record shattering WAR. They understand with every film that they make together, they have to give audiences something that they have never seen before. Pathan will do just that. The film has been designed to deliver maximum visual impact and entertainment. So, every production move is being carefully planned to ensure that Pathan is that ultimate action thriller that sets box office on fire.”