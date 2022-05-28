Shah Rukh Khan’s pre-condition for attending Karan Johar's party

Shah Rukh Khan was there: how could he miss the big day, his buddy’s birthday bash.

“He came from the backdoor as he didn’t want to face the paparazzi, after what the family has gone through (son Aryan Khan was incarcerated for alleged drug possession). Shah Rukh is not keen on facing the media. He made a quiet secret entry. And had a ball,” says an invitee. Adding that SRK was one of the last guests to leave.