Shah Rukh Khan’s pre-condition for attending Karan Johar's party
Many of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar’s mutual friends are wondering why Shah Rukh was not seen at Karan’s 50th birthday bash on May 25 at the Yash Raj Studios.
Shah Rukh Khan was there: how could he miss the big day, his buddy’s birthday bash.
“He came from the backdoor as he didn’t want to face the paparazzi, after what the family has gone through (son Aryan Khan was incarcerated for alleged drug possession). Shah Rukh is not keen on facing the media. He made a quiet secret entry. And had a ball,” says an invitee. Adding that SRK was one of the last guests to leave.
“He really seemed happy for Karan. While his wife Gauri and son Aryan were subdued, SRK really made his presence felt. He had agreed to come for Karan’s bash but on condition that he wouldn’t have to face the paparazzi,” the invitee reveals.