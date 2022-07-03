Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup 2022: Celebrating India’s Diamond Jubilee Independence with Football Rush
The capital is all geared up for a 2 months-long celebration of India’s 75th year of Independence! Prominent football clubs from Delhi will be participating in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup (SBSFC) from July-August to celebrate the grand day. Organized by the Directorate of Education and Sports of NCT of Delhi, SBSFC is a part of the Government’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative and has been affiliated with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF). Named after an extraordinaire, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the tournament aims to pay a tribute to his invaluable determination & struggles.
There will be a total of 20 teams constituted by Under-18 and Under-22 players respectively. They will collectively play 98 matches, out of which the best team along with the runners-up and 3rd place will be handed over the trophy and other rewards. The League will be played on a single leg followed by third place, semi-finals, and the Mega final. The tournament will be held at five floodlit stadiums, namely TyagRaj Stadium, Sudeva FIFA Ground, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium - Bawana, East Vinod Nagar Stadium, and Kohat Enclave Artificial Ground - Pitampura. The Cup will have over 20 lakhs worth of Prize Money given to the participating teams and players/officials.
SBSFC has been initiated and planned in coordination with Anuj Gupta, the President of Sudeva Delhi Football Club (SDFC)- Delhi’s Only Football club participating in the Hero I-League (Top Tier Football), Sudeva Delhi FC is also acting as the Technical Partner for the Cup. He said, "We are proud to host the grand event, and can't wait to witness the talents give their best shots." With major support from the Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, the tournament is believed to be a full-blown celebration of courage, passion and independence! Filled with pride, Sanjay Ambasta (Deputy Director, Directorate of Education and Sports) expressed his gratitude towards the growing football community. He said, "A championship of passion & dedication! This is absolutely the best way to celebrate our Mother India."
The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup is expected to be a grand event that will be attended by many dignitaries. Top Players from all over the city will be participating in the race for the grand cup! It would be the first time in the history of Delhi that such a Football Cup (League format) in the U18/22 age category has been organised across 5 floodlit stadiums by a State Government. National Scouts/Coaches shall also be attending some of the matches to find talent for the National Team Camp.
