Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup 2022: Celebrating India’s Diamond Jubilee Independence with Football Rush

There will be a total of 20 teams constituted by Under-18 and Under-22 players respectively. They will collectively play 98 matches, out of which the best team along with the runners-up and 3rd place will be handed over the trophy and other rewards. The League will be played on a single leg followed by third place, semi-finals, and the Mega final. The tournament will be held at five floodlit stadiums, namely TyagRaj Stadium, Sudeva FIFA Ground, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium - Bawana, East Vinod Nagar Stadium, and Kohat Enclave Artificial Ground - Pitampura. The Cup will have over 20 lakhs worth of Prize Money given to the participating teams and players/officials.

SBSFC has been initiated and planned in coordination with Anuj Gupta, the President of Sudeva Delhi Football Club (SDFC)- Delhi’s Only Football club participating in the Hero I-League (Top Tier Football), Sudeva Delhi FC is also acting as the Technical Partner for the Cup. He said, "We are proud to host the grand event, and can't wait to witness the talents give their best shots." With major support from the Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, the tournament is believed to be a full-blown celebration of courage, passion and independence! Filled with pride, Sanjay Ambasta (Deputy Director, Directorate of Education and Sports) expressed his gratitude towards the growing football community. He said, "A championship of passion & dedication! This is absolutely the best way to celebrate our Mother India."