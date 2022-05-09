Shaheen Bagh demolition drive: Opposition calls it BJP-led SDMC's political drama as its term to end soon

The anti-encroachment drive near Shaheen Bagh was halted as local residents gathered around the bulldozers in protest against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC)’s drive. No buildings or structures were removed using the bulldozers in the locality. The exercise was initiated on the day that the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear Communist Party of India (Marxist) plea against the demolition of buildings in Shaheen Bagh.

The bulldozers had reached late at night on Sunday, May 8, 2022, and the drive by south Delhi's BJP-controlled civic body began amidst heavy police presence. Locals, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party supporters gathered around to protest the drive. More than 20 Congress workers, including Arfa Khanum, Hidayatullah, Parvez Alam, Ashu Khan and Mohd Ansar, have been detained at Kalkaji police station.

Last week south MCD had released a schedule that stated that they would be conducting anti-encroachment drives in several places across south Delhi. According to the schedule, the anti-encroachment drive was to be conducted in Shaheen Bagh on May 9. Several calls to south MCD Mayor Mukkesh Surryan went unanswered.