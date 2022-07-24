'Shakespeare’s plays relevant even today, but adaptation is no child's play'

Actor Geetanjali Kulkarni of Gullak fame got on board Piya Behrupiya because she wanted to work with director Atul Kumar. But the crew, the chance to perform at The Globe and working in an adaptation of a Shakespearean play also lured her.

The immensely successful play has been staged in India and abroad for several years and is now streaming as a teleplay on Zee Theatre. Based on William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, the play tells the story of a brother-sister duo, who get separated in a shipwreck.

Landing in a world of thugs, the sister disguises herself as a man, starts working for the king as a messenger, and ends up falling in love with him. Kulkarni excitedly shares, “The story takes a lot of exciting twists and turns because the king’s love interest falls for the messenger, who is a woman in reality.”