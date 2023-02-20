Shivaji Maharaj's anniversary celebration held at Agra Fort, Eknath Shinde calls it historic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called the celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary at the Agra Red Fort historic. This comment comes amidst a bitter battle between the two factions of the Shiv Sena to lay claim over the Hindutva legacy.

On the occasion of the 393rd birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, a ceremony (Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti) was held at the Agra Fort, in which Shinde and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were in attendance.

A large group of devotees had left from Aurangabad to Agra to join the first-ever celebrations at the Agra Fort at the 'Diwan-E-Aam' with the participation of the RR Patil Foundation, Ajinkya Devanagari Foundation, and the Maharashtra Government.