Shinde group comes off second best in Maharashtra cabinet expansion; key aspirants left embittered

Kadu is the leader of the Prahar party, so far limited to Vidarbha region of the state, and had the Supreme Court upheld the disqualification of the 16 MLAs as desired by Uddhav Thackeray, these Shiv Sena Shinde rebels would have had to resign or seek a merger. The option being considered for merger was not the BJP but the Prahar party in the failure of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to come forth.

Kadu is a recent entrant to electoral politics but conducts himself in the militant style of Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena, raiding government offices, blackening the faces of officials, threatening opponents with dire consequences, etc. He had voted in the Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government despite previously having offered support to the alliance. In the past month, he had made a serious offer to the Shinde group for a merger but the rebels were reluctant about having to lose their identity to someone like Kadu. Moreover, the Shinde-Fadnavis duo apparently were not keen to empower him with political office that might only lead to him getting out of hand.

Shinde and Fadnavis have been severely criticised for not including a single woman in the cabinet though a Muslim, Abdul Sattar, did find place. Sattar had been one of the earliest supporters of Shinde, even making statements that the party should return to Bal Thackeray's Hindutva. But it now turns out he and his children have allegedly been involved in a Teachers Entrance Test (TET) scam and stand accused of altering results for a consideration and Sattar was only safeguarding his flanks by swinging towards the BJP before any investigative agency could be set upon him.

This, incidentally, brought forth a comment from former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan that Sattar should be made minister for education as he is quite at home with teachers in the state.

Sattar, however, has denied that his family, including two daughters, were involved in the TET scam and claimed that he was being framed by the opposition.