Shinde’s tenure as Maharashtra CM remains shaky with SC staying proceedings in Election Commission

At the hearing of the Maharashtra political stalemate before the Supreme Court bench comprising the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli on August 3, arguments commenced with senior counsel addressing the court on the questions of law arising for consideration in the Sunil Prabhu batch of petitions under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The issue squarely posed for decision by the Supreme Court by senior counsel Kapil Sibal is whether the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution recognizes only two grounds to invite disqualification, namely, Paragraph 2(a) read with the explanation, that is, voluntarily giving up membership of the original political party, which is the political party on which the elected legislator stood for elections, and Paragraph (2)(b), that is, voting contrary to the party whip.

At the outset, it is worth reiterating that the object of the Tenth Schedule is to prevent defections during the five-year tenure of an elected legislator, and not the other way round, namely to find ways and means of defecting, and avoiding disqualification.

In the facts of this case, given that we now have two whips, which one is the Speaker bound to follow for the purpose of Para 2(b)?

The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, presented his questions of law on behalf of the Governor of Maharashtra. He agreed with senior counsel Harish Salve that disputed questions have to be decided by the Speaker and not by the court.