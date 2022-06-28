Shiv Sainiks feel BJP out to finish Thackeray’s party

In Maharashtra, the ties between the Shiv Sena and its members – the Sainiks – are more than just political; there is an emotional bondage between the two.

The party was founded by Bal Thackeray, popularly known as Balasaheb. For the Shiv Sainiks, whether in the Eknath Shinde camp or on Uddhav Thackeray’s side, the Shiv Sena can never be detached or disassociated from Bal Thackeray’s clan.

While Shinde, the rebel Sena leader, is showing aggression with the strength of MLAs with him in Guwahati, on the ground in Maharashtra, Shiv Sainiks are worried for the future of their party.

It is not merely a political party for them -- in fact, it is a party that connects the Marathi Manoos to his or her land.

The Sainiks suspect that the game of ruining the Sena was pre-set by the BJP. They claim that the actor in the play between Guwahati

and Mumbai is Eknath Shinde, but the director of the play is Devendra Fadnavis.

“He could not digest being unable to form the government in 2019 and he is hellbent on destroying our party,” said Varad Thakur, a Shiv Sainik from Thane, Eknath Shinde's home turf.

It is well known that the Sena regarded the BJP as a younger brother in Maharashtra. Bal Thackeray use to sometime taunt it as ‘Kamalabai’.

The Sena-BJP alliance was formed for the first time in 1989 when BJP leader Pramod Mahajan went to Bal Thackeray with a proposal to form an alliance. It is said that during that time, instead of replying orally, Bal Thackeray wrote on a piece of paper -- 'Shiv Sena will contest 200 seats and BJP should fight on the seats that are left out. The Maharashtra assembly has 288 seats.’