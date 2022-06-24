Shiv Sena and Thackeray are two faces of the same coin

While Eknath Shinde has claimed to have enough support from MLAs to topple the MVA government in the state and the Uddhav Thackeray – led Maha Vikas Aghadi ( MVA ) is facing collapse, his party workers sainiks have shown tremendous support and faith in their party Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

On June 22 after an emotional appeal to the Shiv Sainiks and MLAs who had decamped with Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence if the Chief Minister, though he still continues in that office. He moved to his paternal house Matoshree in Bandra and the shiv sainiks awaited the son of Balasaheb Thackeray there, pitting themselves against whatever strength Shinde professes to possess.

On Wednesday evening thousands of party workers including women who still worship Balasaheb Thackeray surger in support of Uddhav. Women have always been the bigger strength of the Shiv Sena - a bemused Thackeray Sr who had initially not expected much from them had labelled them 'ranraginis' (warrior beauties) who always accomplished more for him than the men. When Male Shiv Sainiks were reluctant to indulge in the Mumbai riots, the women egged them on, provided them protective cover against the police, and stood vigil at nights as they slept after a tiring day of riots when all Thackeray had expected of them was to cook and clean for their husbands - and help him make up the 30 per cent reservation in local self-government bodies. But oast hight they travelled from all corners to bolster Uddhav's courage and stand beside him in support.