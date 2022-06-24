Shiv Sena and Thackeray are two faces of the same coin
Shiv Sainiks are the thread between Shiv Sena and Thackeray, and Uddhav gains ground support throughout Maharashtra
While Eknath Shinde has claimed to have enough support from MLAs to topple the MVA government in the state and the Uddhav Thackeray – led Maha Vikas Aghadi ( MVA ) is facing collapse, his party workers sainiks have shown tremendous support and faith in their party Chief Uddhav Thackeray.
On June 22 after an emotional appeal to the Shiv Sainiks and MLAs who had decamped with Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence if the Chief Minister, though he still continues in that office. He moved to his paternal house Matoshree in Bandra and the shiv sainiks awaited the son of Balasaheb Thackeray there, pitting themselves against whatever strength Shinde professes to possess.
On Wednesday evening thousands of party workers including women who still worship Balasaheb Thackeray surger in support of Uddhav. Women have always been the bigger strength of the Shiv Sena - a bemused Thackeray Sr who had initially not expected much from them had labelled them 'ranraginis' (warrior beauties) who always accomplished more for him than the men. When Male Shiv Sainiks were reluctant to indulge in the Mumbai riots, the women egged them on, provided them protective cover against the police, and stood vigil at nights as they slept after a tiring day of riots when all Thackeray had expected of them was to cook and clean for their husbands - and help him make up the 30 per cent reservation in local self-government bodies. But oast hight they travelled from all corners to bolster Uddhav's courage and stand beside him in support.
Arvind Bhosale, a Sena functionary said, “Shiv Sena is not just a political party for the Shiv Sainik. It is a dream woven by the founder and leader Balasaheb Thackeray. They are the thread between the party chief and the party. Therefore no one can shake the position of thenThackerays from the Sainiks' heart.”
Bhosale said he could not even imagine Sena's presence being overpowered by anyone in the state. These MLAs have been misguided for sure and they should come back else Shiv Sainiks will not forgive them, he said.
The Sena supporters across Maharashtra have flooded Uddhav Thackeray with messages conveying their support. “Shinde has done completely wrong, if he comes back Saheb (Uddhav) will absorb him in the party. But he crosses his limit and we won't let him rule the state. This is our state, none can overrule Thackerays here. We won't forgive the rebels. Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe were firm believers that “gaddars ( traitors) won't be pardoned in Sena.”
Incidentally Shinde was a protègè of the late Dighe.
Another Shiv Sainik Sanjay Lakhani in a letter to his constituency MLA Sanjay Shirsath stated that the Shiv Sainiks are highly disappointed with the approach of the MLAs from Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad).
"How can you (MLA) forget that after winning the elections, you have become an integral part of the government?. Shiv Sainiks ensure that our candidates win in the election. They might be leaders but they are not the real winners. Behind every MLA thousands of Shiv Sainiks stand behind. We will ensure in the next election our party contestant wins with a higher margin than in the previous contest. For us, the Thackeray word is more than enough."
This might then be the last stand of Shinde and his rebels. They are unlikely to survive beyond the current term of the Assembly if the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks is anything to go by.
