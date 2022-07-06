Shlokka Pandit to star in a Hindi film directed by Suresh Krishnan and produced by Prerna Arora
Shlokka Pandit will star in a song called Rukmani which is a modern adaptation of the story of Lord Krishna & Rukmani. The song will be produced with Prerna Arora in collaboration with We1
After the success of her film 'Hello Charlie' showcasing her fabulous dance skills she's all set to steal our hearts in a totally different avatar.
After the success of her film 'Hello Charlie' showcasing her fabulous dance skills she’s all set to steal our hearts in a totally different avatar.
Rumor has it that Shlokka Pandit has also been roped in for a Hindi film directed by Suresh Krishnan & produced by Prerna Arora in collaboration with We1.
Both the song and movie will support a social cause a platform led by Smt. Latha Rajnikanth's We1.
