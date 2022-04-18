Shobhna Jain elected as president, Simran Sodhi as general secretary of Indian Women’s Press Corps

The Elections to the Managing Committee of the Indian Women’s Press Corps 2022-23 were held on April 16, 2022.

The following have been elected as Office-Bearers and Executive Committee members of the Indian Women’s Press Corps.

Office-Bearers:

President: Ms Shobhna Jain (Vision News of India)

Vice-Presidents: Ms Parul Sharma (Independent Journalist); Ms Huma Siddiqui (The Financial Express)

General Secretary: Ms Simran Sodhi (Independent Journalist)

Joint Secretary: Ms Sunita Vakil (Samachar Post)

Treasurer: Ms Anju Grover (Freelancer)

Executive Committee:

Ms Aditi Nigam (Newsclick), Ms Amiti Sen (Hindu Businessline), Ms Ashlin Mathew (National Herald), Ms Priti Prakash (Facenfact Online), Ms Saroj Dhuliya (Nav Bharat Times), Ms Preeti Mehra (Hindu Businessline), Ms Aasha Khosha (Governance Now), Ms Sujata Shakeel (90 Caps Media), Ms Suman Kansra (News Nasha), Ms Karuna M John (Freelancer), Ms Mona Parthasarthi (Bhasha-Press Trust of lndia), Ms Madhvi Sally (Economic Times), Ms Sarvesh (Freelance Photo Journalist), Ms Saraswati Chakravaraty (Freelance Photo Journalist), Ms Narayani Ganesh (Times of India), Ms Shivani Rawat (Freelancer), Ms Sujata Mathur (Ex PTI Bhasha), Ms Supriya Aron (VM News Channel), Ms Chitra Narayanan (Hindu Businessline), Ms Aditi C Kapoor (Freelancer) and Ms Puja Mehrotra (The Print).