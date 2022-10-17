Shocked that Sourav was deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata

Meanwhile, Ganguly himself has already announced that he will be contesting for the post of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president which is scheduled on October 31. On the same day there will be the annual general meeting of CAB.



On October 13, participating at a function of Bandhan Bank, where he is the brand ambassador now, Ganguly broke his silence on his forthcoming exit from the BCCI President's chair and said that all have to face rejections some time or the other.



"No one can continue as the administrator throughout his life. All have to face rejections some time or the other. When you look at quick success it never happens. Remember, one does not become Narendra Modi or Sachin Tendulkar or an Ambani overnight," he had said.