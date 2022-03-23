Shyam Benegal ready with his biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Mujib – The Making of a Nation, a biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh is a co-production agreement between India and Bangladesh
Mujib – The Making of a Nation, a biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh is a co-production agreement between India and Bangladesh.
India and Bangladesh had announced a biopic directed by Shyam Benegal who earlier helmed a biopic on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, during the commemoration of the birth centenary of Rahman on March 17, 2020.
Speaking about the film, Benegal said that it has been a tough task for him to bring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s towering life on the screen. “Mujib – The Making of a Nation remains a very emotional film for me; to bring Bangabandhu’s towering life on the reel is a tough task; we have portrayed his character in an uncompromising way. Mujib remained a great friend of India.”
Speaking about collaborating with National Film Development Corporation, India and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation, Benegal said: “I am glad to be working on this feature film. It has always been a fruitful association working with NFDC since its inception and now collaborating with BFDC was a joyful experience.”
Bangladeshi Actor Arifin Shuvoo, who plays the role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said: “Fascinated to be playing the role of Mujib. This is a dream come true. I am honoured to be a part of this iconic project and to be directed by the legend himself, Shyam Benegal Ji. No words to express how big this feature film is for me and for my nation. I felt the warmth and great hospitality during the production of the film in India. Hopeful that I have justified the role and the audiences will connect with me and love the film, the way they love Bangabandhu.”