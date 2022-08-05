Siddique Kappan not as lucky as Zubair

While AltNews co-founder Md Zubair was lucky to get relief from the Supreme Court, another journalist Siddique Kappan has not been so lucky. Despite spending 22 months in jail on almost equally frivolous charges, he is now hoping to get bail from the Supreme Court.

In October 2020 he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the outrage following gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras. It caused an international furore when police hurriedly cremated the body at midnight against the wishes of the family. Scores of journalists had already reported on the case from Hathras. But Kappan was arrested by UP Police at the Mathura Toll Plaza, along with the cab driver and three others, one of whom was an interpreter.

Police invoked section 151 of the CrPC which authorises police to take preventive action even before a crime is committed. How did the UP police know he was going to commit a crime?

Kappan and his companions were accused of travelling to Hathras to create communal disturbance. How a Malyalam journalist not proficient in Hindi and on a reporting assignment to Hathras for a few hours planned to do it is not quite clear