Sikh sentenced in UK for targeting Dalits in offensive post

"I am pleased with the sentence given, which provides a clear message that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate behaviour like that of Amrik Bajwa," Investigating officer Sergeant Andrew Grant, based at Slough police station, said.



The UK-based Anti Caste Discrimination Alliance (ACDA), which was one of the key organisations to bring the Bajwa's TikTok video to the attention of the police, said it "was highly toxic, racist and casteist in content", and targeted Dalit communities.



"Bajwa threatened to rape women from the Dalit communities that he was insulting, and claimed to have raped their daughters, sisters and mothers in the past with impunity," the ACDA said.