Sitharaman on SC comment over Adani-Hindenburg row: "What I will tell the court"

The apex court of India has on Friday, while hearing a petition commented, "Do we intervene and have a mechanism to ensure this doesn't happen again? We do not want to get into policy matters. That is for the government."

The petition sought the Supreme Court's intervention in the Adani row.

"We have indicated to the Solicitor General, the concern about the regulatory process and [to see that] Indian investors are protected over the incident in the last two weeks," the Chief Justice said.

It is worth noting here that the finance minister has allayed investors' fears in the past and assured that one incident will not have any impact on India's image in the international market.

Both LIC and SBI issued statements clarifying that their exposure to Adani stocks was within the permitted limit.