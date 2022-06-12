Six vets in 'VIP care' for UP DM's cow

The Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district has deputed six veterinary doctors to treat the cow of District Magistrate Apurva Dubey.

In an order, a copy of which has gone viral on the social media, CVO Dr. S.K. Tiwari has deputed six veterinary doctors, one for each weekday, to take care of the cow.

The doctors have been asked to visit the cow twice a day and submit their report to the CVO office by 6 p.m.

The letter also warns that any laxity in duty would be unpardonable.