Skeletons in Hindutva's closet: The fringe or the core?

So, when Yashwant Shinde claimed in his affidavit that he had participated in training camps on using modern weapons and bomb-making, it did not come as a surprise.

But how seriously should one take the affidavit he filed on August 31? The purpose of the affidavit, he claims, is to be examined as a prosecution witness in the Nanded bomb blast case of 2006. He would like to expose the terror links of the RSS, because it is no longer working in national interest, Shinde told this reporter.

Legally speaking, it is doubtful if the affidavit will motivate the prosecution to re-open the investigation and interrogate Shinde as well as Bhagwat and Indresh Kumar. It is, after all, for the prosecution, not the court, to decide if Shinde will be allowed to depose as a prosecution witness, a remote possibility at best.

Shinde denies that he is doing it for publicity or that the affidavit is a bargaining chip of any sort, but his long silence over the past 16 years seems questionable. Coincidentally or otherwise, bomb blasts have become less frequent since 2014, though unanswered questions abound about the Pulwama explosion in 2019 ahead of the general elections.

Asked why he took so long to break his silence, Shinde says, “For the past several years, I have been trying to convince (senior RSS functionary) Shrikant Joshi and others that it's not okay to carry out bomb blasts to benefit the BJP. After Joshiji's death, I discussed it with Sunil Deodhar. In fact, I have had a discussion with Mohan Bhagwatji also, but my concerns remained unaddressed. That is why I was forced to bring it out in the open,” he claims.

It is possible that what Shinde has stated in the affidavit is only a part of what he knows and wants to share. But with neither the NIA nor the government apparently interested in pursuing his lead, it is likely to die down till…