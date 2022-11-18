SKM to campaign against BJP for Gujarat polls
The farmers' body had campaigned against the BJP during the UP Assembly polls earlier this year, which had succeeded in galvanising the anti-BJP forces on the ground
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) – an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions that spearheaded a protest against the since repealed farm laws – has decided to launch a 'defeat BJP' campaign in Gujarat.
Hanan Mollah, one of the most prominent faces of the SKM, said that farmers' leaders will do small rallies and unite people against the 'anti-farmer party' during the campaign in Gujarat.
“We will not participate directly in the election but will appeal to the voters to ask political parties about their stand on debt waiver and the SKM. We will urge the people to ask political parties about MSP too,” said Mollah, adding, “farmers' leaders will soon hit the ground in the state.”
Leaders will raise issues such as the problems faced by the cotton and groundnut farmers and the issue of lumpy skin disease during the 'defeat-BJP campaign'.
“On the Constitution Day (November 26), farmers will march towards the Raj Bhawan in Gandhi Nagar and a memorandum will be submitted to the President through the governor, seeking legally guaranteed MSP for all crops,” said Mollah.
As per the SKM, memorandums will be submitted to the President through governors across India, seeking a legal guarantee for the MSP on November 26.
The Modi government constituted a committee on MSP in January this year but the SKM has rejected the committee.
“The committee included five government’s loyalists (representatives of other farmer organisations) who openly advocated all three anti-farmer laws,” it said.
The SKM will also press for a comprehensive crop insurance scheme, complete loan waiver, and pension of Rs 5,000 per month to all marginal, small, and medium-scale farmers during the campaign.
The SKM has also come down heavily on the government for giving clearance for the GM mustard seeds.
“It is a move to facilitate corporate profiteering through seed monopoly, without adequate scientific research on the impact on environment, nature and on the life of humans and livestock,” said the SKM in a statement.
The SKM had campaigned against the BJP during the UP Assembly polls earlier this year. Though it failed to prevent the party from retaining power, they were successful in galvanising the anti-BJP forces on the ground.
