SKM to campaign against BJP for Gujarat polls

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) – an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions that spearheaded a protest against the since repealed farm laws – has decided to launch a 'defeat BJP' campaign in Gujarat.

Hanan Mollah, one of the most prominent faces of the SKM, said that farmers' leaders will do small rallies and unite people against the 'anti-farmer party' during the campaign in Gujarat.

“We will not participate directly in the election but will appeal to the voters to ask political parties about their stand on debt waiver and the SKM. We will urge the people to ask political parties about MSP too,” said Mollah, adding, “farmers' leaders will soon hit the ground in the state.”

Leaders will raise issues such as the problems faced by the cotton and groundnut farmers and the issue of lumpy skin disease during the 'defeat-BJP campaign'.