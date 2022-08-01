SKM undergoes another split, with BKU (Chaduni) snapping ties over ‘political differences’

It told its cadres not to participate in the protest “since SKM activists may indulge in rioting and violence.”

It has also called for a separate protest on August 5.

According to sources, the Chaduni group has alleged that the SKM – led by Yogendra Yadav, Hannan Mollah, Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait – has not taken it into confidence over taking important decisions and had undermined its contribution to the movement.

A close confidant of Rakesh Tikait told National Herald that the “Chaduni faction feels SKM has become too political which is not good for farmers’ unity”.

Interestingly, it was Chaduni who, going against the consensus, decided to opt for electoral politics and launched “Mission Punjab” ahead of Assembly election in Punjab earlier this year.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, who formed Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM) to contest the Punjab election, had earlier snapped ties with the SKM.

“Political aspirations created a divide among cadres and leaders of the SKM,” said a BKU leader, adding, “Farmers’ struggle cannot remain apolitical but to which extent should the SKM go against the ruling party is the question”.

Shiv Kumar Kakka, who led farmers’ protests in Mandsaur against the Shivraj Singh government in Madhya Pradesh was the first to go against the SKM’s leadership.

He, along with Dalewal, left the SKM in July, levelling allegations that the body which was formed to fight for farmers' rights had been turned into a political outfit, fighting against the ruling party instead of working for the welfare of the farmers, due to “ideological commitments”.

Kakka and his supporters even opposed general body meetings convened by the dominant faction of the SKM jointly led by Mollah, Yadav and Darshan Pal.