Small Savings Schemes get boost with up to 70 bps interest rate hike, PPF stays steady

Investors can rejoice as the government increased interest rates for all modest savings programmes, with the exception of the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit, for the April–June 2023 quarter. This evening, the tariffs were revealed.

The Central Government increased the rate of interest for several small savings programmes, including the Senior Citizen Savings Program, the Sukanya Samriddhi Account Program, the Monthly Income Savings Program, the National Savings Certificate, the Kisan Vikas Patra, and all post office time deposits for the financial year 2023–24's April–June quarter.

The National Savings Certificate (NSC) interest rate was increased from 7 per cent for the January through March 2023 quarter to 7.7 per cent for the April through June 2023 quarter, which is the most significant change.

All post office term deposits (with maturities of 1, 2, 3, and 5 years) now have interest rates that range from 10 to 50 basis points higher. One-tenth of a percentage point is referred to as a basis point.

The 5-year post office term deposit has seen the biggest increase – from 7 per cent for the January through March 2023 quarter to 7.5 per cent for the April through June 2023 quarter. The interest rate on the Sukanya Samriddhi Account Program would also increase from the current 7.6 per cent to 8 per cent.