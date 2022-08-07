Smart Cities Mission: Truly 'smart' cities remain a dream even six years later

E arlier this month rainwater entered Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's bungalow in Bhopal, which is ranked first among the 100 smart cities. Rainwater was not partial to just this bungalow. It wreaked havoc in several other areas and, as usual, the poorest living in the slums were the worst affected.

One of the key reasons, believes environmentalist Subhash C Pandey, has been the indiscriminate felling of trees. Bhopal, known for its greenery, lost an unknown number of trees, some of them a century old, in a bid to make Bhopal 'smart'. Citing the example of TT Nagar, he claims to have no idea where new trees have been planted.

Another fallout has been air pollution, which was unheard of in the city. Last winter the AQI (Air Quality Index) in Bhopal reached 429, reported from various parts of Delhi as well.

Ironically the 200-odd smart lamp posts, connected with underground fibre cables are equipped with CCTV, sensors, Wifi and digital bill boards. Some of these boards inform citizens of the AQI levels, the only benefit they derive from the smart poles, people exclaim. Otherwise, the poles are used more for marketing and advertising.

Smart underground dustbins are few and even they are not cleared regularly, leading to garbage heaps gathering frequently around them. Mechanised vacuum sweeping of roads has also been selective and benefits the VIP areas. Dust is a perennial problem.

Promises to provide non-stop water and electricity supply too have bypassed large sections of the population. In some areas this summer people have waited for 100 hours for water supply in the city known for its lakes. Several streets are also plunged into darkness often enough.