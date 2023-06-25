Smarting under Priyank Kharge’s warning against cow vigilantism, right-wing trolls twist his statement

As Karnataka social welfare minister Priyank Kharge issued a strict warning to cow vigilantes on Eid-ul-Azha, an army of right-wing trolls, led by Karnataka BJP, came out howling about ‘cow protection’ and shared a clipped video of Kharge’s statement.

In the video, Kharge is heard telling police officers to not let anybody take law into their hands, no matter which ‘dal’ they are from, in the name of cow.

“If they (vigilantes) take law in their own hands, kick them and put them behind bars. [The] law is very clear. All transportation of livestock, whether it is within city limits or in rural areas, if they have permission and documents, stop the harassment,” Kharge is heard saying in the video in Kannada.