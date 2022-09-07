Social unrest, suicides by workers repercussions of GDP growth without enough jobs going around

The unemployment rate on September 5 in India on 30 days moving average was as high as 7.8 per cent. Urban unemployment was even worse at 9.1 per cent, while it is alarming that the rural unemployment rate hovers at 7.2 per cent even during while seasonal agriculture activities are on.

Data furnished by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) reminds us further that unemployment rate today is far worse than that one year ago in September 2021 when it was 6.86 per cent. Urban unemployment at that time stood at 8.64 and rural unemployment at 6.04 per cent.

The unemployment rate rose to 8.26 per cent in August last month. Urban and rural unemployment rates which stood at 9.57 and 7.68 per cent respectively.

This data on unemployment does not augur well when it is read with another data of high GDP growth rate at 13.5 per cent in the first quarter of FY22-23 compared to a year ago, helped by the base effect, thereby registering the fastest growth in four quarters. This is a clear case of our economic recovery moving fast by ditching our workforce by not providing them proportionate number of jobs at the level of GDP growth rate.

It's a jobless growth, the repercussions of which are now being felt in the society in terms of social unrests and even suicides.

It has been argued for quite some time that workers are committing suicides due to joblessness. Now, official data has confirmed it. The data for National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2021 has confirmed that suicides by daily wage worker has reached an all time high.