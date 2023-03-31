Society of Indian Law Firms raises concerns before BCI over entry of foreign lawyers

SILF highlighted the differences between Indian and foreign law practices and said professional rules in India are "ancient" and they do not recognize the concept of a law firm or permit any form of marketing or levying of contingency fees or success fees but the foreign entities are not bound by the Indian code under the rules.



"SILF has in its representation to the BCI...cautioned that the rules are not in conformity with the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court.... The appropriate sequencing therefore should be to first amend the (Advocates) Act to enable the practice of law in India by persons such as foreign lawyers," it stated, adding that without such amendments in the Advocates Act, the rules are open to challenge.



It further said the rules are vague on critical issues like eligibility criteria for registration of foreign lawyers and law firms as credentials are left to be self-declared and there is no scrutiny concerning national security, etc.



It also emphasised that there has been a consensus amongst stakeholders that opening up of the market must not be in an ad hoc manner but must be a part of a phased reform of the legal services sector.



"It is imperative to create a level playing field for Indian lawyers by the time foreign lawyers are allowed in the next phase. Unfortunately, domestic reforms have remained unattended for a long time and have not been addressed with the same alacrity as the rules," the release said.



It also said that the rules lack "reciprocity" and there has to be free movement of legal professionals across borders on an equal basis to establish real and meaningful reciprocity in the sector.



"There is no regulation on the relationship with Indian professionals. Thus, exposure to surrogate practices where foreign lawyers and foreign firms could control Indian lawyers and Indian law firms and thereby practice Indian law that is doing indirectly what can't be done indirectly," the release said.



SILF said it welcomed the Bar Council of India (BCI) initiative in framing the rules and it was in the national interest to lay out a blueprint for the future of the Indian profession and that a consensus of all stakeholders through consultation and engagement was imperative.