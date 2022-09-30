Sodomy, forced homosexuality, fills revenge against the system, says SC on prison conditions

The Supreme Court on Thursday said jails are overcrowded, and the situation is terrible there - from sodomy to forced homosexuality, and it fills the prisoner with revenge against the system.

A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy made these observations after directing the Taloja Jail Superintendent to immediately shift Gautam Navlakha, jailed in Bhima Koregaon case, to Mumbai's Jaslok hospital for treatment. Navlakha had moved the apex court seeking a direction to be shifted out of the prison and placed under house arrest instead.

Justice Joseph said he had visited jails and there are so many prisoners and pointed out that when prisoners come out of jail they are filled with revenge against the system. "It is terrible, all kinds of things happen therea. From sodomy to forced homosexuality... when you come out, you take revenge from the system which let you down," he said.