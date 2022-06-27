Solider guns down two colleagues in Punjab’s Pathankot while on patrol duty; Army orders COI

An Army jawan opened fire on two colleagues inside the Mirthal Cantonment area in Pathankot district of Punjab on Monday, killing them on the spot.

Gauri Shankar hailing from West Bengal and Suryakant from Maharashtra were gunned down by Sepoy Lokesh Kumar of Jharkhand with his INSAS rifle.

Police say all three were on patrolling duty when the incident took place. The accused has been arrested by the police and a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC has been registered against him at Nangal Bhoor police station.

He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Pathankot, for a medical examination and would be produced before a court on Tuesday.

The cause of the murder has not been ascertained as yet.

Meanwhile, the Army authorities have ordered a court of inquiry (COI) in this context.