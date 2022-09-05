Jharkhand: Soren govt wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP MLAs

Speaking during the one-day special session, Soren said the need for trust vote was felt as BJP was "attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments" in non-BJP ruled states, including Jharkhand.

Hemant Soren accused the BJP of attempting a "civil war-like situation" in the country by fueling riots to win elections. He also alleged that his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma was involved in "buying Jharkhand MLAs" in order to bring down his government, reported NDTV

"The opposition has destroyed democracy. The BJP has been the indulging in horse-trading of legislators... We will show our strength in the house," the Chief Minister said in the assembly against the backdrop of slogan-shouting by BJP MLAs.

"We have heard of people buying clothes, ration, grocery. But only the BJP is into buying legislators," he alleged.