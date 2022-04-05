Soz urges Delimitation Commission to take inputs from Kashmir's political parties, prominent citizens

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Prof. Saifuddin Soz has criticized the failure of the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission to invite prominent citizens of J&K including representatives of political parties to appear before it and suggested a list of names for this purpose.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission has already courted controversy by not inviting representatives of political parties to appear before it. Instead, it has invited individuals as per a list, the author of which is yet to be known,” Soz said in a press release released on Tuesday.