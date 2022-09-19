SP march to UP Assembly stopped, Akhilesh on dharna

A heavy deployment of police had been made at the SP office and all roads were heavily barricaded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told reporters that SP MLAs were well within their rights to attend the assembly session.

"However, if they have not taken permission for the march, they cannot be allowed to disrupt traffic movement on the roads," he said.

On September 14, the state government had thwarted an SP dharna in protest against various issues concerning the people.

The police had barricaded the entire area and Akhilesh was prevented from coming out of his house while other senior SP leaders were also confined to their homes.

Also on Monday, RLD MLAs also staged a protest at the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the Vidhan Bhawan.