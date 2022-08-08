Speaking truth about power is the historic task before writers & journalists: P Sainath

But the rise in the number of billionaires was not due to the creation of wealth and growth, instead it was “sucked from poor”.



Underlining the fact that the Coronavirus pandemic was used as an opportunity to exploit the poor and deprived more, Sainath asked, “Who gained in the pandemic? Big pharma companies, CEO of the Serum institute Poonawala and companies like BYJU’S.”

He said that in the present time of turbulence and rising inequalities, “Writers have the fundamental responsibility of writing about inequalities”.

He referred to the farmers' protest following which, three farm laws were repealed by the Modi government and added, “Every second slogan was on Ambani and Adani in farmers' movement, but no one reported that Adani and Ambani's personal wealth is greater than GDPs of Punjab and Haryana”.



Highlighting the role of independent journalists and writers, Sainath said since powerful corporates control media directly or through advertisements, hence no media would report about inequalities.

“Only independent journalists and writers can write about them,” said Sainath.

The two day event “Resistance in the time of Amrit Mahotsav” has been organised in the memory of late PWA president and renowned Urdu writer, social activist professor Ali Javed who passed away last year.