Special screening of 'Sharmaji Namkeen' for Kapoor family

'Sharmaji Namkeen, has been in talks for the long time as it marks the last film of late Rishi Kapoor. The audience are also eagerly waiting for the film. The makers of the film have announced the release of the film and even held a special screening for the family members.

The legendary actor late Rishi Kapoor had always entertained the audience with his phenomenal performances. 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is the last film he has appeared in. It will have two great actors of Hindi cinema late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal playing the similar roles. Due to the sudden demise of late Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal has completed the other half of the film. The makers are extremely thankful to the family members to support them for the release of the film.