SpiceJet places nearly 80 pilots on leave without pay for 3 months

In a temporary measure to rationalise cost, airline SpiceJet has decided to place nearly 80 pilots on leave without pay for a period of three months.

"This measure, which is in line with SpiceJet's policy of not retrenching any employee which the airline steadfastly followed even during the peak of the Covid pandemic, will help rationalise the pilot strength vis-a-vis the aircraft fleet," said a Spicejet spokesperson.

SpiceJet had, in 2019, inducted more than 30 aircraft following the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft. The airline had continued with its planned pilot induction programme in the hope that the MAX would be back in service soon. However, the prolonged grounding of the MAX fleet resulted in a large number of excess pilots at SpiceJet.