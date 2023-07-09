Stalin says no worry even if opposition to BJP means risk to DMK govt in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling party chief M.K. Stalin on Sunday said there is nothing to worry even if the DMK-led state government faces a risk in view of its staunch opposition to the BJP.

Speaking about the recent Patna meeting of opposition parties, Stalin said it is more important to ensure that a certain dispensation does not continue--rather than focus on who captures power--in an obvious reference to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

Referring to the proposed next meeting of Opposition parties in Karnataka (17-18 July), the DMK chief claimed that the BJP regime in general and Modi in particular is infuriated by such developments. Hence, Modi is "talking something", forgetting that he is the Prime Minister. There is nothing to worry about that, he said.