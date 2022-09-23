State governments use demolitions as punitive measure, finds report

From January 2021 to July 2022, the state government authorities demolished, at a minimum, over 62,330 houses and forcibly evicted about 331,560 (3 lakh) people across urban and rural India.

In 2021 alone, state authorities evicted at least 567 people per day or 24 people every hour across urban and rural India, revealed a new report from the Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN).

These evictions pointed to the disturbing trend of “demolitions as a punitive measure” by various state governments. These arbitrary acts of demolishing of homes and structures of minority communities have compounded the vulnerabilities of women, children, older persons, and persons with disabilities.

Preliminary research from January to July 2022 also reveals that state authorities across the country have already demolished over 25,800 homes affecting at least 124,450 people. These evictions occurred despite the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic from January to March 2022 and its continued impact on the livelihood and lives of people.

The report has stated that while “a total of 158 incidents of forced eviction/home demolition have been documented” in 2021, about 15 million people across rural and urban areas continue to face the threat of eviction from their habitats”.

In the year 2021, HLRN recorded incidents of forced eviction across urban and rural India, in at least 17 states and 3 Union Territories (Chandigarh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir). The report also conceded that it was, however, likely that evictions also took place in other states/Union Territories for which there was no information available.

A large number of people lost their homes in ‘megacities’ (Delhi and Mumbai) and in other ‘million-plus urban agglomeration’ cities such as in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Patna, Prayagraj, Pune, Ranchi, Surat, and Varanasi.