Stealing of EVMs: RS MP Manoj Jha reminds EC of constitutional duties; says “signal about death of democracy”

“Going by the mandate under the Article 324 of the Indian Constitution, the Election Commission should ask itself if it is doing the way it is supposed to do…an honest assessment will tell them that they are not.”

Article 324 of the Indian Constitution mentions the provisions to safeguard and ensure the independent and impartial functioning of the ECI.

The Article gives power to the ECI to direct, control, and conduct elections to all Parliament, to the Legislature of every state and of elections to the offices of the President and Vice President held under the Constitution.

When asked about the clarion call given by the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to “save the democracy”, Jha emphasised, “My concern is not what Akhilesh ji is simply saying, my concern is that in a democracy if certain situations appear compromised then there is no other signal about death of democracy than this.”

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu too echoed Manoj Jha’s concerns. Calling the reports of the stealing mandate “unfortunate” Lallu demanded that ECI should conduct a fair probe into the allegation and tell the truth.