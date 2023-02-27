"Stop speaking against Amritpal Singh or..." Congress MP Bittu receives threat call
Ludhiana MP, Ravneet Singh Bittu claimed he received a threat-call from an unknown caller for speaking against Amritpal Singh
Congress MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu claimed to have received a call from an international number, threatening him with dire consequences if he did not stop speaking against Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh.
Bittu, a three-time MP said, "The caller said I should stop speaking against Amritpal Singh or else face dire consequences".
Bittu was in Chhattisgarh attending the 85th plenary session of the Congress, when he allegedly received the threat-call. A complaint was lodged at Ghumar Mandi police post, Ludhiana, in this regard.
In-charge Ghumar Mandi police post said he had received a complaint regarding the threat call received by Bittu and further investigations were on.
Bittu who is vocal against Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. Beant Singh was killed by Khalistani terrorists in 1995.
Amritpal Singh, issued a threat to Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi if he tried to stop the Khalistan movement.
Amritpal Singh who worked as a driver in Dubai before taking over as the head of 'Waris Punjab De' organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year, has stormed Ajnala police station last week.
Singh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan' was arrested by police. But he was released under the pressure.
