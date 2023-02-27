"Stop speaking against Amritpal Singh or..." Congress MP Bittu receives threat call

Congress MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu claimed to have received a call from an international number, threatening him with dire consequences if he did not stop speaking against Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh.

Bittu, a three-time MP said, "The caller said I should stop speaking against Amritpal Singh or else face dire consequences".

Bittu was in Chhattisgarh attending the 85th plenary session of the Congress, when he allegedly received the threat-call. A complaint was lodged at Ghumar Mandi police post, Ludhiana, in this regard.