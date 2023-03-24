Stranded in Iran for four years, 5 Indian sailors to return home today

Sensing something amiss at the illegal mid-sea cargo transfer, Worlikar and his co-crew quietly recorded it on their mobile phones -- as evidence for the Customs and Iran Police authorities at the next port.



Unexpectedly, the very next morning, an Iran Navy ship intercepted and arrested them all on the high seas and transferred them to the naval ship.



"As events unfolded after February 2020, little did these boys realise that not only their dreams would be shattered, but they would also be imprisoned and kept away from their families for almost four years in India," rued Sham Yenpure.