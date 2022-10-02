Strategy and Steel

A special feature of Gandhi’s strategy was the ideological underpinning of his method. Gandhi assimilated the understanding of earlier leaders and intellectuals of the Indian National Congress and imbued this understanding with his own ideas, crafting a clearly discernible political ideology. The Gandhian ideology was not conceived in splendid isolation—it was an extension of the thinking of the Congress itself. Gandhi’s contribution was, in a sense, to graft his own understanding onto the core ideology of the Congress, which he had thoroughly imbibed. His contribution was to integrate into the Congress philosophy his own understanding of the constructive values of a mass political consciousness. He also made space in this political ideology for man’s struggle against the worse aspects of his own nature. That is why the ideology of Gandhi and the Congress could never become a refuge for narrow, reactionary politics. It was and remained a vehicle of progressive values in the political milieu of the country.

Another special feature of Gandhi’s political strategy was that it took on board an overall assessment of the adversary’s strength and weaknesses. That is why he was always able to overcome any resistance in implementing his strategy, in making it acceptable both to people in general and the enlightened political lot in particular. Even those who initially baulked and held a different opinion from Gandhi’s would ultimately fall in line with him, forced to concede that his method was the only effective option available. For example, when Gandhi stopped the active mass movement after the Chauri Chaura incident or after the Gandhi-Irwin Pact, no other leader came forward to replace him though many criticised his moves.