Stray Cattle: The Mother of All Problems

There are videos of irate farmers driving stray animals into local school compounds or block offices. Reports in Hindi and Gujarati newspapers occasionally mention the death of farmers in winter months. They die out in the cold while keeping a vigil to protect crops from stray animals. Some survive with grave injuries, which then take a toll on their finances.

But there is no official data on how many have been killed or injured by stray cattle nor on the extent of damage to standing crop or the manhours lost. How much has the government spent on compensation? Who got it and who didn’t? How many villagers have been booked for killing stray animals, accidentally or out of rage? We do not know. Officials fend off requests for information with questions of their own: “Why do you want me to land into trouble?”

Earlier this month, an audio clip was circulated widely. It’s a phone conversation between a farmer, Badri Nishad (from village Sejia, Tarabganj in Gonda district), and a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). An edited and translated transcript follows: