Stubble burning: Devastating effects, solutions, and possible outcomes

As the stubble-burning season begins across villages in Punjab and Haryana, throats start burning and eyes start tearing, and around 250 miles away, intense grey layers of pollution cover the skies of New Delhi.

Stubble or parali burning is a method of removing paddy crop residues from the field to sow wheat from the last week of September to November. In this process, the straw stubble left after the harvesting of grains, like paddy, wheat, are set on fire.

On Friday, Punjab Agriculture Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced that the Punjab government has made available 1.33 lakh agricultural implements to the farmers on subsidy in order to manage the crop residue or stubble. Simultaneously, Punjab crossed 10,000 stubble-burning cases on Friday when in a single day the state recorded over 2000 stubble-burning incidents, leading to a 26.5% increase in burning cases as compared to last year during the same corresponding period, reported Indian Express.