Student leader killed in West Bengal, allegations against TMC raised

28-year old student leader Anis Khan’s family has alleged that four unidentified people, one wearing a police uniform and carrying a gun, barged into their Howrah residence on Friday night and pushed Khan off from the terrace of the three-storey building.

The Indian Express reported that following the murder of the student leader, Aliah University’s students protested in Kolkata’s Park Circus on Saturday, and “clashed with the police”.

Police said that the student leader’s father Salam Khan, a farmer, has registered a complaint at the Amta police station under IPC section 302. On one hand, the police said that Khan did not mention the “accused was in police uniform”. On the other, Khan alleged that though he reported the crime immediately, police officials only came to the scene on Saturday morning.