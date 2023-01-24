Students group screens BBC documentary on PM Modi at Hyderabad varsity

A section of students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has screened the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its campus, prompting the University authorities to seek a report.

The documentary, was screened on Sunday by a group of students under the banner "Fraternity Movement- HCU unit", on the campus of the UoH, also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU).

However, no permission was sought by the students group from the authorities before screening the documentary and they got know about it only after the members of ABVP complained to the varsity's Registrar in this regard, official sources at UoH said on Tuesday.

The University has asked for a report from its security wing over the matter, they said.

A police official said they have so far not received any complaint over the matter.