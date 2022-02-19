Students of School of Open Learning, DU, allegedly beaten up by authorities inside principal’s office

Students of School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University were allegedly beaten up by the guards in the SOL premises and roughed up by around 20 unknown persons in front of the SOL Principal Uma Shankar Pandey inside his office.

According to a police complaint filed with Maurice Nagar police station by Jatin, 2nd year student of SOL, on Friday morning around 150 students of SOL had gone to protest outside the SOL building in North Campus to raise their demands related to examinations, study materials among other issues. The students wanted to submit a memorandum to the principal. At around 12.30 pm, Jatin and Bhim both SOL students were called inside the SOL premises to meet the principal. A police constable Vinay was also accompanying them. However, on entering the premiss SOL guards allegedly locked the door and started slapping and kicking them without provocation. They were then taken to the principal’s office where around 20 other persons had gathered who further thrashed and verbally abused the students in front of the principal. After sometime they were allowed to leave the principal’s office but the SOL gates were still closed so they climbed over the gate to escape the harassment and called the Police by dialling 100. The Police took them to Hindu Rao Hospital where medical tests were done and MLC report obtained. One of the students, Jatin, has reportedly received a fracture in his arm.

Shahyar Hussain one of the students present in the protests told National Herald that while the complaint has been received by police FIR has not yet been registered. “The police said FIR will not be registered until Monday,” said Shahyar.

“They were pulling my jacket, my hair and constantly saying abusive things right in front of the principal who was just watching. The police constable was trying to defend us but he was outnumbered. They also snatched our mobile and said they will fail us in exam,” Bhim, 1st year student of SOL who was allegedly beaten told National Herald.