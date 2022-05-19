Study sponsored by economic advisory body to PM acknowledges shocking level of inequality in country

Since May 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, the Union government has introduced a variety of measures to reduce poverty and enhance employment that enabled the country to withstand the shock of COVID-19, claim our PM and officials downwards and his fan club. However, a study titled ‘State of Inequality of India’ sponsored by Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) has found that the income of the top 1% is only increasing while the poor are being further marginalized.

This clearly indicates that inequality in India has been rising sharply in the Modi regime despite the tall claims of progress.

“Even though it is difficult to trace the movement from one income class to another due to the absence of class definitions, the share held by the top 1% is only increasing, thereby further marginalizing the poor,” says the report, in contrast to a comment by the Chairman of EAC-PM Dr Bibek Debroy who said in the preface of the report, “To reduce poverty and enhance employment, since May 2014, Union government has introduced a variety to measures, interpreting inclusion as provision of basic necessities, measures that have enabled India to withstand the shock of the Covid pandemic better.”

Inequality might be even worse than this report has pointed out, since the most important aspect of measuring poverty in a multidimensional context requires mapping the mobility in and out of poverty, apart from clear class definitions, in absence of which this report has been prepared.

No wonder, the report has recommended establishing airtight slabs that make class-based distinctions clear.